Driver from Hickory House crash, fire left the scene

WATERLOO — Authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that led to the explosion destroying a landmark Waterloo restaurant over the weekend.

Investigators believe the crash severed a natural gas line at the Hickory House, 315 Park Road, on Sunday morning. One firefighter received minor injuries.

The crash happened sometime around 9 a.m. The driver apparently drove off, leaving the scene without reporting the collision.

The damage and gas leak were discovered a short time later. A fire broke out and destroyed the 70-year-old establishment.

Police found the vehicle a few blocks north, in the 300 block of Conger Street.