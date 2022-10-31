Driver from Hickory House crash, fire left the scene

WATERLOO — Authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that led to the explosion destroying a landmark Waterloo restaurant over the weekend.
Investigators believe the crash severed a natural gas line at the Hickory House, 315 Park Road, on Sunday morning. One firefighter received minor injuries.
The crash happened sometime around 9 a.m. The driver apparently drove off, leaving the scene without reporting the collision.
The damage and gas leak were discovered a short time later. A fire broke out and destroyed the 70-year-old establishment.
Police found the vehicle a few blocks north, in the 300 block of Conger Street.
Howl-o-ween pup-kins from Cedar Bend Humane Society
Mac
Mia
Baja
Keith
Stella
Caesar
Lizzie
Deuce
Twila & Valentina
Orwell
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.