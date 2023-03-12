CEDAR FALLS --- A driver escaped serious injury when her sport utility vehicle left the roadway and rolled in Cedar Falls Saturday night.
Police then arrested her for alleged intoxicated driving.
The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. when her Land Rover was heading east on Highway 57 and struck the center barrier near First Street. The vehicle then crossed the road and rolled toward the Cedar River.
The driver, Jennifer Ann Jensen, 43, was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated. She was later released pending trial.