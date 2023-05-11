The first autonomous truck journey in history was a beer run. In 2016, a self-driving Otto truck, without a human driver in the cab, drove 120 miles down I-25 in Colorado and safely delivered more than 51,000 cans of Budweiser. The truck received assistance from a professional driver only to enter and exit the highway—during the long haul, it operated entirely on its own.
Currently, autonomous trucking doesn't yet mean that there are trucks out bombing down the road with no driver in sight; instead, trucks are equipped with ADAS systems that include self-driving features such as automated gear shifting, cruise control, radar, and power steering. Drivers still have to remain in the cabin and know how to use the technology in order to take control in the case of emergency or malfunction.
The presence of these autonomous trucks on the road is expected to increase in the coming decade as further testing is completed. In fact, the development of AV tech for freight trucks is looking like it will outpace that of passenger vehicles. Autonomous freight truck solutions provider TuSimple expects its autonomous freight-truck technology to be operational by 2024. The company recently went public and plans to use the infusion of cash its public offering has provided to take its current level 4 tech up to level 5 full autonomy. More than 5,700 vehicles have already been put on order from the company by shippers and carriers.
While all AVs will have to operate within existing infrastructure, it is believed that freight hauling is the most likely means of seeing new tech hit the road early, not only because the trucking industry has a significant commercial interest in implementing it but also because of how autonomous technology interacts with the surrounding environment.
Many ADAS systems employ a combination of sonar and radar technology to detect the proximity of other vehicles on the road, as well as pedestrians, bicyclists, and stationary objects near the roadway such as jersey barriers. Autonomous technology uses lidar, which creates a three-dimensional model of the surrounding environment, taking into account each and every object within its scope with laser precision. Lidar mapping is a constant send-and-receive process of millions of light pulses per second.
Because the amount of information an AV will need to send, receive, process, and maintain in real-time is so incredibly complex, more widespread adoption will likely begin in freight hauling simply because most of these vehicles' driving environments tend to be "simpler" than those of the average passenger vehicle—multilane highways with consistent lane widths and clear striping, few if any pedestrians, and readily identifiable ingress and egress points, as opposed to the relative urban or suburban traffic navigated by your average errand-running sedan.
This technology could also mean much shorter long-haul journey times, which will result in significant time-dollar savings, as well as improved fuel economy. Several truck manufacturers and startups—including Volvo, Traton Group, PACCAR, Daimler, PlusAI, and Embark Trucks—have all started to get involved in the automation of trucks.