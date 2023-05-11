WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to flee a rollover crash Wednesday night.

Police said Azim Kekic, 54, struck a Ford Escape when he turned from La Porte Road onto Plymouth Avenue around 8:25 p.m.

The collision rolled the Escape multiple times. The vehicle came to a rest on its top, and one passenger was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with minor injuries.

Following the crash, Kekic pulled his Mercedes C30 into the nearby McDonald’s parking lot and began to walk away, according to the accident report.

Officers found Kekic leaving the Tobacco Outlet parking lot next door. A breath test determined he had a blood-alcohol level of .187.

He was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended. He was released pending trial.

