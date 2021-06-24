 Skip to main content
Driver arrested in Cedar Falls chase, crash
Driver arrested in Cedar Falls chase, crash

CEDAR FALLS – A Dike man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash in Cedar Falls on Tuesday.

A Cedar Falls officer attempted to stop a Honda Accord that was heading into town at 90 mph in the 55 mph zone on First Street around 5:45 a.m.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued on, crossing into the westbound lanes and weaving in and out of traffic before it crashed in the construction zone in the 1400 block of First Street, according to court records.

The driver, 19-year-old Rejun Laneal James, was arrested for eluding, reckless driving, driving without a license and an unrelated pretrial violation warrant in a stolen check case.

Waterloo’s new e-scooter service took flight Tuesday, launching with a handful of electronic vehicles that are now available in the downtown area.
Related to this story

