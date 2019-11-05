WATERLOO – A hen was plucked from the roadside by someone in a passing vehicle Monday morning.
Brittany Bowser said she was at home on busy Independence Avenue on the edge of town around 11:30 a.m. when a white pickup truck drove past, stopped and backed up to where one of her black Red Rock chickens was pecking at gravel. A man in his 40s got out of the truck and snatched the bird.
“I went out the front door, and he was grabbing the chicken,” Bowser said. “It makes no sense. I don’t understand at all why someone would want to do this.”
She watched as the truck drove off.
“I was pointing at the cameras. There’s cameras right there, are you serious?” she said.
The video recorded the truck driving past, but the actual theft part happened just off camera.
She also called Waterloo police. No arrests have been made.
You have free articles remaining.
Bowser raises chickens mainly for eggs --- a few for meat. They have free rein of the yard when they aren’t in an outbuilding in the back, and they know not to cross the busy road.
The Red Rock hens tend to pair up, Bowser said.
“They are sweethearts. They stay in packs of two. They get separated, and now the other one, she’s pulling her feathers and everything,” Bowser said.
The chicken theft came about a week after someone else stole a pumpkin from the home. She had been selling pumpkins ahead of Halloween, and they were lined up in the front yard.
In that case, Bowser said the thief had actually stopped by earlier, inquired about the pumpkins and then returned when no one was around.
“It’s getting ridiculous,” she said.
Like the chicken snatching, the pumpkin heist was caught on video, and police arrested a Waterloo man for misdemeanor theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.