Double murder suspect returns to Iowa (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO -- After killing his girlfriend and her cousin in their West Second Street home on Monday, Matthew Dee Buford III gathered up the two children in the home and took them for a ride, according to police.
During the trip around town --- as the bodies of Tamica Allison, 42, and Andrea Anderson, 41, remained undiscovered ---- Burford dropped off the two and then visited family members, saying goodbye and telling them he is dead after the day.
As he dropped off one child --- a 13-year-old --- he told her he loved her but that she wouldn't love him anymore after the day, court records state.
Authorities said Buford, who had been described as suicidal, did survive the end of the day.
After being on the run for about two days, he turned himself into authorities on Feb. 12 in Peoria, Ill., where he has relatives.
You have free articles remaining.
And on Saturday, he was back in Waterloo at the Black Hawk County Jail courtroom for an initial court appearance.
Buford, 36, stood quietly and confirmed his address and phone number for Magistrate Rick Lubben, who left the cash-only bond set for $1 million --- $500,000 for each of the two counts of first-degree murder Buford is facing.
Authorities said Buford shot the two women in the head sometime on Feb. 10 at 1112 W. Second St. One of the children in the house told police of hearing Burford and Allison arguing and hearing Allison responding that she didn’t care and to shoot her in the face, records state.
The child heard gunshots and crept downstairs, seeing the two women on the floor and Buford sitting and holding a gun, records state. He then summoned the children, told them he loved them and took them for a ride.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence upon conviction under Iowa law.
Photos from the murder scene