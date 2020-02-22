Double murder suspect returns to Iowa (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO -- After killing his girlfriend and her cousin in their West Second Street home on Monday, Matthew Dee Buford III gathered up the two children in the home and took them for a ride, according to police.

During the trip around town --- as the bodies of Tamica Allison, 42, and Andrea Anderson, 41, remained undiscovered ---- Burford dropped off the two and then visited family members, saying goodbye and telling them he is dead after the day.

As he dropped off one child --- a 13-year-old --- he told her he loved her but that she wouldn't love him anymore after the day, court records state.

Authorities said Buford, who had been described as suicidal, did survive the end of the day.

After being on the run for about two days, he turned himself into authorities on Feb. 12 in Peoria, Ill., where he has relatives.

And on Saturday, he was back in Waterloo at the Black Hawk County Jail courtroom for an initial court appearance.

Buford, 36, stood quietly and confirmed his address and phone number for Magistrate Rick Lubben, who left the cash-only bond set for $1 million --- $500,000 for each of the two counts of first-degree murder Buford is facing.