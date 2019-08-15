{{featured_button_text}}

BRANDON – Authorities seized 18 dogs and found four other dead after responding to concerns about a Brandon resident on Monday.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, officer were told of several dogs outside the home at 707 South St., and deputies found the resident living in “very poor conditions within the residence, which did not seem to be climate controlled.”

The resident was deemed to be unable to unable to care for themselves and was taken to an area hospital.

Wildthunder WARS provided assistance getting the dogs to a facility where they could be evaluated and cared for. A total of 18 dogs were taken from the residence, and four dogs were found to be deceased on the property by sheriff’s deputies.

At this time, this incident remains under investigation.

