Barbara Kavars, 65, of Manly, appears in Worth County Magistrate Court on Tuesday regarding ownership of some of the dogs and cats seized from her property in November by law enforcement and animal welfare officials.
NORTHWOOD (AP) — The owner of a northern Iowa dog breeding operation has pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of animal neglect.
Worth County court records say the written pleas were submitted Tuesday for 66-year-old Barbara Kavars, of Manly. A nonjury trial start is scheduled for July 23.
Court records say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12 and visited at other times. The records say the 17 dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.