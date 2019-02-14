Try 1 month for 99¢
Jimmy

Jimmy, a dog found abandoned Saturday in the Antonia area of Jefferson County, Mo.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A dog with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape was found Saturday in a ditch in northern Jefferson County, and authorities are looking for the person who dumped him there.

Sheriff Dave Marshak said a deputy on patrol found the dog Saturday morning, near Old State Road M and Schneider Road in the Antonia area.

The animal was cold, malnourished and possibly suffering from a concussion. Temperatures the night before were in the teens, Marshak noted.

The dog, named "Jimmy" by workers at the animal hospital to which he was taken, is getting better, Marshak reported.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owners should call the the sheriff's detective bureau at 636-797-5515.

