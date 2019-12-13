Dr. Dennis Klein testified he found about 20 cuts and stab wounds on Jason Hunziker’s body. He tesitified Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Hillary Hunziker, 34, in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
INDEPENDENCE -- Authorities found about 20 different cuts and stab wounds on Jason Hunziker's body, according to the state medical examiner.
Prosecutors allege Jason Hunziker, 39, was stabbed to death by his ex-wife, Hillary Lee Hunziker, in his home in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2017.
Testimony in her murder trial resumed Friday in Buchanan County District Court with Dr. Dennis Klein taking the stand to walk jurors through the injuries.
Amid gaping cuts that sliced into the muscles of Jason Hunziker's left arm, left leg and chest, Klein found a comparatively small stab wound at the base of his left neck to be the most serious. The wound went about 2 1/4 inches deep, Klein said.
"That actually injured a blood vessel --- the jugular vein. The other injuries involved injuring muscles, which over the number and depth of the wounds will lead to significant bleeding, not as rapidly or as significantly as that one injury to the left neck," Klein said.
He said he was unable to determine the order in which the injuries occurred.
He said Jason Hunziker died of multiple sharp force injuries, and he ruled the manner of death was homicide.
Authorities said Hillary Hunziker grabbed their 9-year-old son following the stabbing and drove him to her mother's home in Robins. Testimony at trial indicated she wanted relatives in Minnesota to raise the boy ---- unbeknownst to the relatives --- and may have planned on taking her own life.
The defense has indicated they will argue Hillary Hunziker was insane or suffering from diminished capacity at the time of the slaying.
