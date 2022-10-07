Doctor describes shotgun injuries as shooting trial continues

WATERLOO — A Waterloo doctor Thursday described the injuries Andrew Spates Jr. suffered when he was shot several times with a shotgun in 2016.

“The primary concern was the gunshot wound to the abdomen,” said Dr. Paul Burgett, who treated Spates when paramedics brought him to the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room.

Burgett performed surgery on the abdomen. Spates also had a partially collapsed lung, and shotgun pellets were found lodged in his liver. An orthopedic surgeon also worked on Spates, who was then transferred to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City for advanced work on damage to his hands and his left arm, Burgett said.

One of the fingers was amputated, according to earlier testimony.

The doctor took the stand in the second day of testimony in the state’s case against the alleged shooter, Daytrell Raymond Pendleton.

Pendleton, 32, is charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors allege Pendleton repeatedly shot Spates with a shotgun near the Kwik Star convenience store at Franklin and East 11th streets on May 12, 2016.

Pendleton’s attorneys said he acted in self-defense.

Spates was married to Pendleton’s mother at the time, and he had filed for divorce. The mother had filed a restraining order against Spates; her car had been shot up and her home window had been broken in the weeks and days leading up to the shooting, according to testimony at trial.

Also on Thursday, jurors heard about evidence police collected at the shooting scene.

Officer Jody Stratton said authorities found five spent shotgun shells on the pavement, some of which were 00 buckshot.

A metal pipe – sometimes described by witnesses as a metal bar or rod – was also found on the ground among the shattered automobile glass from Spates’ pickup truck. The defense suggested that Spates had been wielding the pipe at the time of the shooting.

Inside Pendleton’s truck, police found a 12-gauge Winchester pump-action shotgun. They also found more than a dozen live shotgun shells – some 00 buck and some slugs – in the glove compartment, in an overhead cubby and in other locations.

Also in the truck were a canister of pepper spray, a folding knife and paperwork for a weapons carry permit dated two days before the shooting.

Spates’ truck was found a short distance away near the Kwik Star fuel pumps. He had attempted to drive off before collapsing. Both front side windows were blown out, there were holes in the metal body, and blood and automobile glass pebbles littered the inside.