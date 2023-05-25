Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — A lawsuit over an alleged slippery diving board at the Cedar Falls municipal pool may resurface following a ruling by the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Ron Myers of Waverly took the city of Cedar Falls to court after he slipped on the 16-foot diving board at The Falls Aquatic Center in July 2019.

A district court judge sunk the lawsuit when the city argued it was protected through qualified immunity.

Myers’ attorney appealed, arguing that qualified immunity didn’t apply because the slippery diving board was a crime. Iowa’s public health code mandates that diving boards and platforms have a slip-resistant surface, and another part of Iowa code dictates that violations of the state’s health code are misdemeanor crimes.

Governments can’t play the qualified immunity card if a crime is involved, under Iowa code.

The city countered, arguing that it installed the slip-resistant board in 2013 and that the code doesn’t define how much slip resistance must be maintained to be in compliance.

And regular pool inspections by the Black Hawk County Health Department never resulted in warnings or citations about the diving board being slip prone, the city noted.

The Iowa Court of Appeals disagreed in a seven-page ruling issued Wednesday.

“The fact that there is no articulated level of slip resistance that must be maintained does not change the plain language of the rule – the diving board must have a slip resistant surface. Either the board had a slip-resistant surface or it didn’t,” said the ruling, written by Judge Paul Ahlers.

Whether or not the board was slip-resistant would be a matter for trial, the opinion stated.

The ruling sent the case back to district court.

