WATERLOO — Three years after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked calls for law enforcement reform, area police departments still lack a significant minority representation in their ranks.

Waterloo, which has a population that is 69% white, has a sworn police force that is 95% white, according to demographic data obtained last year.

Cedar Falls -- 95% white -- has a police department that is 89% white.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office -- which oversees a county that is 97% white -- is 80% white.

Law enforcement agencies are cognizant of this gap and have tried to close it for decades.

More recently, the Waterloo Police Department, under its first-ever Black Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, cast a wider net in hopes of finding minority candidates to recruit into its ranks.

Fitzgerald, who left last year for a position in Colorado, clued the police department into additional minority-focused organizations and job boards to publicize its officer openings, said Lt. Greg Fangman with WPD’s internal affairs/administrative division.

Organizations added to the department’s recruitment efforts included the National Black Law Enforcement Officer Organization, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. The department also added Zip Recruiter.

But the additional efforts have yet to pay off.

“It hasn’t resulted in a bunch of minorities showing up for our testing,” Fangman said.

Of the 120 sworn officers with the Waterloo Police Department, three are Black, two are Hispanic/Latinx and one is Asian/Pacific Islander, according to numbers released by the department last year.

There is also a gap when it comes to leadership. Only one minority officer held a rank above patrol officer.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

There are similar breakdowns in other local law enforcement agencies. Two of Cedar Falls’ 74 sworn officers are Black, one is Hispanic and one is Asian/Pacific Islander. Of the sworn deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, none are Black, one is Hispanic and one is Asian/Pacific Islander.

For the past few years, the Waterloo Police Department has been fighting to simply maintain its staffing levels -- qualifying, hiring and training new officers to replace those retiring or leaving for other reasons -- regardless of demographics.

The department had to replace more than 10% of its force since December 2021, and that came at a time when fewer people are looking for careers in law enforcement.

Gone are the days when 200 applicants would try out for a spot on the police department’s civil service list.

During a recent hiring round, only nine people showed up to test -- a process that includes a mile-and-a-half run, pushups, situps and the standardized written Police Officer Selection Test -- or POST -- that covers math, grammar and reading.

Only three of the nine passed the written test, Fangman said.

He said the department helps applicants prepare. During each hiring round, Fangman offers two sessions that include sample POST questions and an overview of the selection process.

“I have had four or five applicants show up. I’ve also had no one show up. I can’t say for certain the overview helped someone pass, but it can’t hurt,” he said.

The Black Hawk County Human Resources Department offered a breakdown of applicants for the position of deputy sheriff over the past five years.

Between 2017 and 2022, 227 people have applied to be placed on the civil service list for deputy sheriff. Only 50 were minority applicants, according to the county Human Resources Department.

A total of 77 applicants -- 20 of them minorities -- showed up to take the physical and entrance exams. Thirty-two applicants passed those tests -- four of them minorities, according to the county Human Resources Department.

