WATERLOO – An incident at a Waterloo middle school is under investigation by the Waterloo Police Department.

Police were called to George Washington Carver Academy at 1505 Logan Ave. at 2:15 p.m. Friday for an alleged assault involving a student.

School officials referred the Courier to the police department. Police said a disorderly conduct report is under investigation, but there has been no arrest and no charges filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

A Facebook video has surfaced of a student saying she was pulled off of a staff member after the student grabbed the staff member's hair. The post also alleges the staff member also struck the student. 

“We’re not in a position to comment on personnel matters,” said Waterloo Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas.

