MUSCATINE -- The head of Muscatine County’s communication center known as MUSCOM was arrested Wednesday allegedly for falsifying her timesheet indicating that she was at work when she was instead at a second job tending bar.
Beverly S. Griffith, 46, is charged with one count of tampering with records. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to the arrest affidavit, on multiple occasions during January and February, Griffith is alleged to have filled out her official time sheet for MUSCOM indicating that she was at work when in fact she was “working at a licensed liquor establishment in Muscatine County as a bartender.”
The Muscatine County Joint Communications Commission hired Griffith as the new manager of MUSCOM on May 31. She was chosen by a board appointed search assembly to manage the area’s emergency dispatching service.
Her job is to supervise emergency communication services for Muscatine County’s public safety agencies and partners.
Griffith began working in dispatch at the Mineral Wells Police Department in Texas in 2000. But in 2002, she came to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
Before taking the job in Muscatine, she spent the past 10 years as the dispatch supervisor in Naples, Florida.
Griffith was booked into the Muscatine County Jail, and was released on her own recognizance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Seems a lot of state to state movement for what I assume is a low to mid wage paying job. Do background checks include discovering if previous supervisor would hire the candidate back? Government entities seem lax at hiring practices. Who in HR isn’t doing a great job as well?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.