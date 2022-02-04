Dismissal argued in police shooting lawsuit

WATERLOO — A man who was shot and wounded by Waterloo police in April is asking the court to dismiss his lawsuit against the city.

But attorneys for the city are saying not so fast. They, too, want the court to dismiss the suit.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, 44, took the city of Waterloo to court after authorities said he chased sheriff’s deputies, aimed what turned out to be a BB gun at them and was shot by Waterloo police officer C.J. Nichols, who pulled up to the scene.

The resulting gunshot wound left Alvarez paralyzed from the waist down.

The lawsuit alleges the use of force violated Alvarez’s rights under the Iowa Constitution and alleges the city, sheriff’s office and county attorney’s office refused to turn over reports and video of the incident. It seeks compensation for the injuries and punitive damages.

In December, attorneys for the city asked the court to throw out the case, saying the suit failed to give specifics about how the officer’s actions broke the law, which should result in complete dismissal of the suit under recently enacted qualified immunity statutes that enhanced protections for law enforcement and government.

Alvarez’s attorney, Molly Hamilton of Storm Lake, fought the city’s request, countering that the qualified immunity statutes were signed into law after the shooting and aren’t retroactive.

About a week later, Alvarez’s attorney asked the court to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning the suit could be re-instated at a later date.

In response, the city’s attorney, Bruce Gettman Jr. of Cedar Falls, asked the court to decline Alvarez’s dismissal request because the court hadn’t ruled on its own dismissal request — the one alleging qualified immunity — which would dismiss it with prejudice, meaning it couldn’t be brought back.

The city argued that granting the plaintiff’s dismissal would open the door for the plaintiff to simply refile the suit with the needed specific details that weren’t in the original suit.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed misdemeanor assault charges against Alvarez in the incident. But he hasn’t been arrested on the charges, likely because of his medical situation.

The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office concluded Nichols acted reasonably and declined to press charges against the officer in an October report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.