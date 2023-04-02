WATERLOO — A Louisiana artist who survived two historic natural disasters was dealt another blow last week when he lost a downtown Waterloo building he planned to turn into an arts center.

“It’s like a horrible movie, a horrible end to something,” Richard C. Thomas said upon learning of the court ruling that will turn over the dilapidated historic building at 217 W. Fifth St. to the city of Waterloo.

The Courier reached Thomas, 69, by phone Friday in New Orleans where he had been teaching a class.

Most people know Thomas from “Keki Me Si Metose Neniwa – We the People,” the 20-by-72-foot printed vinyl mural that stretches over Lafayette Street on the East Park Avenue parking ramp.

An established artist in The Big Easy, Thomas had visited Iowa and exhibited his work in Waterloo, where he has relatives, in the late 1990s.

Then in 2005, he, his wife and their baby were uprooted, literally plucked from a bridge by a rescue helicopter during Hurricane Katrina and flown to an evacuation center.

They relocated to Waterloo, and his art took part in the city’s downtown renaissance.

Thomas briefly returned to New Orleans, recruited by city officials to use his talents to encourage rebuilding and revitalizing the devastated city. He made money selling posters for the effort and used the profits to purchase 217 W. Fifth.

Built in 1912, the property had been known as the Central Battery Building, named after the company that occupied it from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Thomas thought of it as a way of giving back to Waterloo and planned to renovate the rundown storefront into an arts center geared toward teaching and encouraging youths plus studio space with living quarters on the upper level.

In the meantime, he chased out pigeons who had taken up roost, replaced the windows and used the building for prep work for “We the People,” which was unveiled during the My Waterloo Days festival in 2007.

Thomas’ Waterloo dreams began crashing down about a year later.

Record flooding in 2008 inundated the southern downtown – including his building – with Cedar River water.

“If there’s a devil of disaster, he was hell bent on getting me,” Thomas said. “It took me two weeks to pump all that water out from the flooding.”

Thomas said he didn’t receive any government compensation for his flooding losses. And there wasn’t any financial backing or support to kick the arts center plans into high gear.

“It felt like ‘you can have my art, but you don’t want me,’” Thomas said.

Life continued. He moved back to New Orleans. There was a divorce, which meant he had to pay his ex-wife for her portion of the Waterloo building, which meant he didn’t have funds to renovate.

“I could barely pay taxes on the property,” Thomas said.

The pigeons moved back in.

In 2019, the nonprofit Preservation Iowa named Central Battery to its “most endangered” historic properties list.

That same year, Thomas entertained an offer to sell the building. He returned to Waterloo to talk over the deal, and he fell in love with the city again and became reinvigorated about his art center dream.

In May 2022, the city of Waterloo petitioned the court to seize the building under a provision known as 657A, which allows governments to claim vacant and dilapidated properties.

The case went to a bench trial in February 2023. Thomas didn’t get an attorney and represented himself. He said he didn’t understand the finality of the hearing and was ill-prepared, not bringing plans and quotes he could have used as exhibits.

He asked for more time to fix up Central Battery.

The judge’s decision, which was filed Monday, noted the deterioration and the fact it doesn’t meet fire or occupancy codes.

“There are broken windows and holes going through the entirety of the brick and concrete structure. Concrete window sills precariously hang over a public alleyway from windows on the second and third floors. Pigeons have destroyed much of the third floor from their occupancy and defecation,” Judge Kellyann Lekar wrote in the ruling. “Most concerning is the missing and crumbling bricks on the outside of the building.”

Photo exhibits submitted by the city showed missing windows and a small landslide of bricks gathering on the edge of the alley. Records showed $11,488 in unpaid taxes.

She said minimal, if any, improvements have been made to the building since 2008.

“Unfortunately, Thomas’ intentions are too late and too indefinite to prevent or delay this action,” the ruling states, which awarded title to the property to the city.

Thomas has a right to appeal the decision. He said he would like to fight but acknowledges he’s getting old.

There are no immediate plans for the building.

Anytime the city of Waterloo acquires a property under 657A, it solicits proposals to renovate and restore, said Noel Anderson, the city’s community development and planning director. Short of that, properties are demolished.

