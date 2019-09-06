DIKE -- A Dike man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his mother with a gun after she took away his bottle of whiskey.
Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Ray Weichers, 51, of 835 Fox Ridge Road, on Aug. 26 on a charge of assault while displaying a weapon.
Authorities said Weichers’ mother took the half-full bottle away from him on Aug. 12 because he was intoxicated. He then became upset and retrieved a handgun from his bedroom and waved the weapon in a threatening manner, demanding his bottle back, court records state.
He returned to his room after she returned the bottle, court records state.
No injuries were reported.
