WATERLOO -- A resident called police to report a possible burglary after he came home to find blood outside and inside his home.
Waterloo Police were called to the 400 block of Longfellow Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a possible burglary.
Resident Brian Steen told police he thought his dogs had attacked someone trying to break in, because there was blood both inside and outside of the home, according to police.
Nothing was reported stolen and no arrests have been made as of Saturday.
