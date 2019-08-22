{{featured_button_text}}
Floyd County traffic stop uncovers softball-size heroin package

CHARLES CITY – A Detroit man who was found with a baseball-sized package of heroin and a gun during a Floyd County traffic stop has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Keith Bernard Tucker, 50, on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on charges of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, possession of more than 100 grams of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Authorities pulled over Tucker on Highway 218 near Charles City for speeding in a rental car on Dec. 31, 2018, and he informed the officer he had a handgun under the front seat.

Officers found 297.9 grams of heroin in a backpack in the trunk, and Tucker admitted he was bringing it to people in Mason City, according to court records.

