Auditors allege more than $50,000 in improper purchases were charged to three credit cards belonging to Kids’ Corner day care in Toledo. Broken down by credit card, here’s a look at what the money bought:

Amazon

$1,591.32 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables and other chargers Ms. Daniel was re-selling.

$1,348.77 -- home décor including sheet sets, comforters, curtains and curtain rods, area rugs, aquariums and a vinyl headboard.

$908.85 --- make-up and skin care products, including nail polish, tanning lotion and bronzers.

$611.13 --- hair care products and styling tools.

$574.30 --- women’s clothing and accessories, including lingerie, volleyball gear and a Coach purse.

$295.17 --- diet and exercise accessories and supplements.

$117.93 --- video games and accessories

Walmart

$1,550 --- gift cards, including $1,465.00 for iTunes cards and $85.00 for Starbucks cards.

$846 --- home appliances, including a microwave, toaster, 40” television, bathroom scale, alarm clock and fans.

$597 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables and other chargers.

$586 --- home decor, including sheet sets, curtains and curtain rods, area rugs, canisters and dinnerware.

$502 --- grocery items which were not for Kids’ Corner, including chewing gum, mints, pistachios, beef jerky, taco seasoning, Coffee-Mate and candy.

$369 of video games and accessories, including gift cards for Xbox Live.

$241 --- an aquarium, fish, accessories and fish food.

$232 --- various hygiene products, including feminine hygiene, make-up, women’s razor cartridges, and toothpaste.

$203 --- clothing and accessories.

$166 --- alcohol and soda.

$54.97 --- cigarettes and an ash tray.

Sam’s Club

$1,679 --- gift cards, including iTunes, Mastercard, and Starbucks.

$605 --- grocery items, including chewing gum, beef jerky, Pop Tarts, shrimp, cod loins, and candy.

$303 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables, and other chargers.

$253 --- clothing, swimwear, and accessories.

$74 --- an electric heated mattress pad.

Staples

$13,277 --- various gift cards and the associated activation fees.

$1,557 --- computer equipment and accessories including an iPad Air, a streaming media player, a router, external hard drives and the related protection plans.

$654.33 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables, and other chargers.

$593 --- finance charges and late fees.

