Auditors allege more than $50,000 in improper purchases were charged to three credit cards belonging to Kids’ Corner day care in Toledo. Broken down by credit card, here’s a look at what the money bought:
Amazon
$1,591.32 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables and other chargers Ms. Daniel was re-selling.
$1,348.77 -- home décor including sheet sets, comforters, curtains and curtain rods, area rugs, aquariums and a vinyl headboard.
$908.85 --- make-up and skin care products, including nail polish, tanning lotion and bronzers.
$611.13 --- hair care products and styling tools.
$574.30 --- women’s clothing and accessories, including lingerie, volleyball gear and a Coach purse.
$295.17 --- diet and exercise accessories and supplements.
$117.93 --- video games and accessories
Walmart
$1,550 --- gift cards, including $1,465.00 for iTunes cards and $85.00 for Starbucks cards.
$846 --- home appliances, including a microwave, toaster, 40” television, bathroom scale, alarm clock and fans.
$597 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables and other chargers.
$586 --- home decor, including sheet sets, curtains and curtain rods, area rugs, canisters and dinnerware.
$502 --- grocery items which were not for Kids’ Corner, including chewing gum, mints, pistachios, beef jerky, taco seasoning, Coffee-Mate and candy.
$369 of video games and accessories, including gift cards for Xbox Live.
You have free articles remaining.
$241 --- an aquarium, fish, accessories and fish food.
$232 --- various hygiene products, including feminine hygiene, make-up, women’s razor cartridges, and toothpaste.
$203 --- clothing and accessories.
$166 --- alcohol and soda.
$54.97 --- cigarettes and an ash tray.
Sam’s Club
$1,679 --- gift cards, including iTunes, Mastercard, and Starbucks.
$605 --- grocery items, including chewing gum, beef jerky, Pop Tarts, shrimp, cod loins, and candy.
$303 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables, and other chargers.
$253 --- clothing, swimwear, and accessories.
$74 --- an electric heated mattress pad.
Staples
$13,277 --- various gift cards and the associated activation fees.
$1,557 --- computer equipment and accessories including an iPad Air, a streaming media player, a router, external hard drives and the related protection plans.
$654.33 --- cellular telephone cases, screen protectors, USB cables, and other chargers.
$593 --- finance charges and late fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.