Des Moines man arrested for shooting gun outside downtown Waterloo strip club

WATERLOO — A Des Moines man is facing firearm and drug charges after allegedly shooting a gun into the air Friday outside of a downtown strip club.

Dontrey Dcoy Bundy, 26, was arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless use of a firearm, a controlled substance violation and failure to afix a drug tax stamp in the incident at Flirts Gentlman's Club, 319 Jefferson St.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:59 p.m. and detained Bundy after finding him inside the club. A review of Flirts' video surveillance showed him "messing with a handgun outside a parked vehicle in the parking lot," according to the police report. Police observed Bundy on the video firing the gun into the air and placing it in the vehicle before walking back into the club.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two firearms: a stolen black Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a black .40-caliber Bonifacio Echeverria Model Firestar M40. Police also located a large quantity of marijuana in the vehicle and an operable digital scale, according to the report.

Bundy allegedly admitted that the guns, marijuana and scale were his in an interview with police. He has a felony conviction for third-degree burglary in 2015.