CRESCO --- Officials in Howard and Winneshiek County and the Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate two separate crashes at the same location Wednesday afternoon, including one where a Winneshiek County deputy was struck by a vehicle.
Multiple charges were filed Thursday against Adam Strand, 34, of Cresco, in connection with the crash, and an addition charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated is pending by the Iowa State Patrol.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, a semi being driven by Gerald Ferrie, 64, of Cresco, overturned on Pole Line Road in Orleans Township after it took evasive action to avoid a turning John Deere tractor being driven by David Drtina, 76, of Cresco. Winneshiek County deputies said Ferrie was traveling westbound on Pole Line Road cresting a hill and Drtina was pulling two corn wagons. Drtina turned right out of a field driveway onto Pole Line Road. Ferrie took evasive action by braking and ultimately swerving to the right ditch to avoid colliding with Drtina. Ferrie clipped a culvert under the roadway and rolled onto the right side spilling the load of corn.
Drtina was not part of the collision. No ambulance transport was needed and no citations were issued.
As deputies investigated the crash, the road was shut down. Strand drove around a fully lit sheriff’s vehicle parked in the roadway and struck the deputy, who was not named, who was attempting to stop him from entering the accident scene. Strand continued through the accident scene and then struck a fully lit emergency management vehicle that was parked blocking the accident scene.
Both vehicles sustained minor damages. Due to Strand’s level of intoxication he was transported by Howard County Ambulance to Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco, and then transferred to Mayo Clinic-St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
The deputy who was struck sustained minor injuries. These accidents were investigated by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office along with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol. The Cresco Police Department, Cresco Fire and Winneshiek County Emergency Management also responded to the scene and assisted with these cases. The Strand accident remains under investigation and multiple charges are pending.
