Deputy, civilian employee of the year announced for sheriff's office
Deputy, civilian employee of the year announced for sheriff's office

Haas, Meyer

Steve Haas, left, and Jesse Meyer

 Contributed

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County sheriff's deputy is being recognized for his work in investigations.

Detective Steve Haas was named the sheriff’s office’s Deputy of the Year for 2020 during a recent luncheon ceremony.

Detention Officer Jesse Meyer was named the office’s Civilian Employee of the Year, in part for saving an inmate’s life.

Haas was recognized as being someone who quietly goes about doing an exemplary job, gaining certifications and training experience to close cases and ensure the work gets completed, said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

“I have been so completely impressed by Steve’s dedication to this agency, his fellow employees, and the work that he performs for our organization. He is a total professional in nearly every sense of the word and is certainly deserving of this recognition” Thompson said.

Meyer is being recognized his ability to remain calm under pressure in severe situations, as was shown when an inmate in the intake area suffered a large seizure that lead to his heart stopping.

“As the chaotic scene started to build, D.O. Meyer began to direct staff actions and initiated CPR. His quick thinking and deliberate approach saved this inmate’s life,” Thompson said.

He said Meyer is also a driven and self-motivated person who is constantly looking for ways to improve the organization from the inside out.

