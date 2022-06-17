 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies seize pounds of marijuana, mushrooms in Wadena search

  Updated
  • 0
061722ho-wadena-search

Evidence photo of drugs and cash found during a search at 16628 Empire Road, Wadena, on Friday, June 17, 2022.

 Contributed

WADENA — Authorities seized pounds of illegal drugs while searching a rural Wadena home on Friday morning, and three people have been arrested.

The haul confiscated by officers included more than a pound of psychedelic mushrooms, about a half pound of chocolate psychedelic mushrooms, more than half a pound of meth, almost five pounds of marijuana, three and a half pounds of THC edibles, and about 100 THC vape cartridges, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also seized $4,745 in cash. 

Sheriff Marty Fisher estimated that the street value of the drugs is up to $60,000. This incident remains under investigation.

Connie Marie Wilson

Connie Marie Wilson

Connie Marie Wilson, 60, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and THC with intent to deliver. She was also charged with possession of meth, marijuana and mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Alan Degreif, 52, was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana, THC, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. Steven Lynn Boleyn, 56, was arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Police searched Wilson's home at 16628 Empire Road shortly after midnight on Friday.

