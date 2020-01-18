Deputies recall fire rescue during Independence arson trial

“Deputy Leech was able to get the blinds out of the way with his Asp baton, and at that point, I could see a face appear at the window,” Cass said.

“All of the windows of the house at this point in time were having a lot of smoke coming out,” said Gallery, who has prior experience as a volunteer firefighter.

Cass lit the area with his flashlight, and Gallery and Leech reached inside and pulled Necker out.

“He was basically gasping for air. I would say almost barely conscious at that time. You could tell he was in severe need of medical attention due to the amount of smoke inhalation he took in,” Gallery said.

Leech and Gallery each grabbed an arm and carried Necker down the ice-covered driveway to the street, where a passing nurse pulled up and helped until paramedics arrived.

Cass and Leech then began alerting neighbors and evacuated a home next door in case the flames began to spread.

Shane Allen Heins is charged with first-degree arson, attempted murder and domestic abuse. Authorities said he lit fires in the house and a garage following an argument with his wife.