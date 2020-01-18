Deputies recall fire rescue during Independence arson trial

INDEPENDENCE – Sheriff’s deputies and police recounted pulling a man from a burning house as the trial for the man accused of setting the fire continued.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Leech was about to clock out for the day around 11:30 p.m. on March 2, 2019, when he overheard dispatchers radio firefighters about a blaze with people trapped inside at the home at 711 13th St. NE.
When he pulled up, he found fire glowing from the attached garage. A woman who had escaped the house on her own and her daughter directed him to a corner of the house where Nick Necker unable to open a window.
“I could see his face, and I could see him trying to open up the window,” Leech said. “He looked pretty rough. He looked very pale and had a lot of black soot or black dirt on his face, and he was having a hard time breathing.”
The window wasn’t quite half open, but it wouldn’t budge anymore beyond that.
“It was stuck where it was at, so I had him back away from the window so I could break it,” Leech said.
He drew his collapsible baton and began knocking out the glass and clearing away the shards.
At this point, Deputy Blake Gallery and Independence Police Officer Christopher Cass ran up to the window.
“Deputy Leech was able to get the blinds out of the way with his Asp baton, and at that point, I could see a face appear at the window,” Cass said.
“All of the windows of the house at this point in time were having a lot of smoke coming out,” said Gallery, who has prior experience as a volunteer firefighter.
Cass lit the area with his flashlight, and Gallery and Leech reached inside and pulled Necker out.
“He was basically gasping for air. I would say almost barely conscious at that time. You could tell he was in severe need of medical attention due to the amount of smoke inhalation he took in,” Gallery said.
Leech and Gallery each grabbed an arm and carried Necker down the ice-covered driveway to the street, where a passing nurse pulled up and helped until paramedics arrived.
Cass and Leech then began alerting neighbors and evacuated a home next door in case the flames began to spread.
Shane Allen Heins is charged with first-degree arson, attempted murder and domestic abuse. Authorities said he lit fires in the house and a garage following an argument with his wife.
Necker and Shane Heins’ wife, Christina Heins, were flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where they were treated for their injuries.
Trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court following the Monday holiday.
