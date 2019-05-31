{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Dean Hall II

Roger Dean Hall II

OELWEIN -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman while she was driving with three children inside the vehicle, then drove the car into a ditch.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 6 a.m. May 30 that a domestic assault had occurred in a moving vehicle.

Roger Dean Hall II, 32, of Oelwein was arrested and charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, a felony. He was also charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and child endangerment, all misdemeanors.

Deputies say Hall physically assaulted a woman he had a relationship with while she was operating a moving vehicle with three minor children inside the vehicle. It was unclear what relationship Hall had with the woman or the children.

According to deputies, after the assault, Hall put the vehicle in park while it was moving, took control of the vehicle and intentionally drove it into the ditch at Highway 3 and R Avenue.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hall then drove the vehicle to 50th Street and Palace Road, parked it and began walking toward Oelwein, according to the sheriff's office.

Oelwein Police located and arrested Hall in the 900 block of North Frederick Avenue, and took him to the Fayette County Jail.

Hall was previously arrested in 2018 on burglary charges.

+42 Mugshot Gallery for May 2019

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
0
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2015, 2017-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments