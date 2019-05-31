OELWEIN -- A man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman while she was driving with three children inside the vehicle, then drove the car into a ditch.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 6 a.m. May 30 that a domestic assault had occurred in a moving vehicle.
Roger Dean Hall II, 32, of Oelwein was arrested and charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, a felony. He was also charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and child endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Deputies say Hall physically assaulted a woman he had a relationship with while she was operating a moving vehicle with three minor children inside the vehicle. It was unclear what relationship Hall had with the woman or the children.
According to deputies, after the assault, Hall put the vehicle in park while it was moving, took control of the vehicle and intentionally drove it into the ditch at Highway 3 and R Avenue.
Hall then drove the vehicle to 50th Street and Palace Road, parked it and began walking toward Oelwein, according to the sheriff's office.
Oelwein Police located and arrested Hall in the 900 block of North Frederick Avenue, and took him to the Fayette County Jail.
Hall was previously arrested in 2018 on burglary charges.
