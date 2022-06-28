Deputies find lost fisherman, arrest him

BRANDON — There was good news and bad news for a Cedar Rapids fisherman Tuesday after he got lost in the woods outside of Brandon.

The good news – authorities found him.

The bad news – authorities found him.

Shortly after deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office guided 32-year-old as Garrett Wayne Spence to safety with the help of a drone and a K9, they arrested the man on an outstanding warrant from Linn County for third-degree sexual abuse.

He was taken to the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids and bond was set at $25,000.

According to Buchanan deputies, Spence called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that he was lost in the dark in a wooded area near Kourtney Pond and Hoffman Woods. His phone battery was almost drained, so he lit a fire near a creek to help rescue workers locate him.

Deputies went to the area – located in the 1600 block of 330th Street near Interstate 380 – and used a drone equipped with a forward looking infrared camera to lock in on the campfire.

Deputies then used the drone’s searchlight and loudspeaker in an attempt to direct him back to the roadway. When that didn’t work, the officers used K9 “Koda” and an infrared camera to enter the woods and locate Spence, who was tired but otherwise uninjured.

