HUDSON — One person is dead and another is injured following a four-vehicle crash south of Hudson Monday.
The identity of the deceased and the others involved weren’t immediately available.
The collision happened around 11:40 a.m. on South Hudson Road/Highway 63 just north of Eagle Road and involved two pickup trucks hauling elk in livestock trailers and two passenger cars.
Witnesses said a silver Honda HRV was travelling southbound and passed two pick-up trucks hauling livestock trailers containing live elk which were also traveling southbound, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
You have free articles remaining.
The Honda HRV struck a northbound white 2016 Tesla S head-on before striking both trucks and livestock trailers. After the impact it appears that the Tesla struck the second truck and trailer. The driver of the Honda HRV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup drivers weren’t injured, and the elk in the trailers appeared to be OK.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire and Ambulance, Mercy One Paramedics and Air-Care 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.