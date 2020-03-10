Deputies drag Shane Heins from courtroom during sentencing for arson, attempted murder

INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence man convicted of arson and attempted murder was dragged from the courtroom before he could hear his sentence.

Shane Allen Heins began struggling with Buchanan County sheriff's deputies and attempted to stand up and leave Tuesday just as Judge Linda Fangman was about to announce the sentence.

Deputies pulled Heins over the back of a bench and took him to the ground as the courtroom was evacuated.

Heins was taken back to the jail, and the sentencing hearing resumed, with Fangman handing down a 50-year prison term -- two consecutive 25-year stints for each attempted murder charge with concurrent sentences for first-degree arson and domestic abuse. He will have to serve 35 years before he can be considered for parole.

Authorities said Heins shoved his step-daughter on the night of March 2, 2019, and then set fire to their rented house while his wife and her uncle were still inside. The wife escaped on her own, and deputies and Independence police pulled the uncle through a window to safety.

