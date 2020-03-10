Deputies drag Shane Heins from courtroom during sentencing for arson, attempted murder

Shane Heins struggles with Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies during his sentencing for arson and attempted murder on Tuesday, March 10.
Deputies clear the room after Shane Heins began struggling during sentencing on Tuesday, March 10.
Shane Heins continually interrupted the Tuesday, March 10 sentencing hearing before he began struggling with deputies.
INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence man convicted of arson and attempted murder was dragged from the courtroom before he could hear his sentence.
Shane Allen Heins began struggling with Buchanan County sheriff's deputies and attempted to stand up and leave Tuesday just as Judge Linda Fangman was about to announce the sentence.
Deputies pulled Heins over the back of a bench and took him to the ground as the courtroom was evacuated.
Heins was taken back to the jail, and the sentencing hearing resumed, with Fangman handing down a 50-year prison term -- two consecutive 25-year stints for each attempted murder charge with concurrent sentences for first-degree arson and domestic abuse. He will have to serve 35 years before he can be considered for parole.
Authorities said Heins shoved his step-daughter on the night of March 2, 2019, and then set fire to their rented house while his wife and her uncle were still inside. The wife escaped on her own, and deputies and Independence police pulled the uncle through a window to safety.
012120jr-arson-trial-1
Agent Lucas Ossman with the Iowa Fire Marshal Division explains how fire spread through a home in Independence during trial Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ
011620jr-arson-trial-f
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Leech describes seeing Nick Necker trapped inside burning house.
JEFF REINITZ
012120jr-arson-trial-5
Defense attorney Patrick McMullen, left, and prosecutors Shawn Harden and Jenalee Zaputil return to their tables following a sidebar discussion in the trial of Shane Heins on Jan. 21, 2020.
JEFF REINITZ
012120jr-arson-trial-6
Shane Allen Heins, left, and defense attorney Kimberly DePalma listen to testimony during trial on Jan. 21, 2020.
JEFF REINITZ
012120jr-arson-trial-4
Shane Allen Heins enters the courtroom for trial on Jan. 21, 2020.
JEFF REINITZ
012120jr-arson-trial-2
Prosecutors Jenalee Zaputil, left, and Shawn Harden talk during trial for Shane Heins on Jan. 21, 2020.
JEFF REINITZ
012120jr-arson-trial-3
Shane Allen Heins enters the courtroom on Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
011620jr-arson-trial-g
Deputy Blake Gallery testified that thick smoke was coming from the windows of the Independence home, even the closed windows, during trial for Shane Allen Heins on Jan. 16, 2020.
JEFF REINITZ
011620jr-arson-trial-a
Independence Officer Christopher Cass shows juror the window to the room where Nick Necker was trapped in a March 2019 house fire during trial for Shane Allen Heins on Jan. 16, 2020.
JEFF REINITZ
011620jr-arson-trial-1
Shane Allen Heins listens to testimony during his trial Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
011620jr-arson-trial-4
Taylor Johnson told jurors she noticed flames coming from the Independence home shortly after her stepfather exited.
JEFF REINITZ
011620jr-arson-trial-3
Assistant Buchanan County Attorney Jenalee Zaputil shows jurors a diagram of the home on 13th Street NW that caught fire in 2019 during on Jan. 16, 2020.
JEFF REINITZ
011620jr-arson-trial-2
Christina Heins testifies during trial Thursday..
JEFF REINITZ
030419jr-independence-fire-4
An Independence house at 711 13th St. NE was badly damaged in a fire allegedly set by the man renting the home over the weekend.
JEFF REINITZ
030419jr-independence-fire-3
030419jr-independence-fire-2
030419jr-independence-fire-1
030419jr-apartment-closed
This apartment complex on South Street was closed over the weekend for carbon monoxide leaks.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
