Deputies: Christmas shooting was self-defense; father dies of heart trouble after shooting

WATERLOO — An man who shot and killed his adult son on Christmas Day in rural Waterloo did so in self-defense, sheriff’s deputies say. The father died Monday from cardiac arrest.

The case was handed over to prosecutors, and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the shooting was justified. No charges were filed.

Deputies and paramedics were called to the home on East Airline Highway around 4:30 p.m. Friday on a report of an argument and shooting.

Deputies said the father, 69-year-old David Buck, who lives at the home with his wife of 44 years and was in frail medical condition, had been in an argument with 43-year-old Chad Buck, their son who had been living at the house.

“The altercation was heated and progressed to a point in which David Buck was concerned for his safety and for his life,” Capt. Mark Herbst said in a prepared statement.

Chad Buck threatened to kill his father, and David Buck shot him with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office. Chad Buck was later pronounced dead at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital.

Deputies said both David Buck and his wife asserted he acted in self-defense in his own home.

Then on Monday afternoon, medics and deputies were called back to the home after David Buck suffered cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

