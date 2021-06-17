Department: Police chief travel related to family medical issue

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s police department is responding a week after a City Council called for the chief’s resignation.
In an open letter to the media released Thursday, the department said Chief Joel Fitzgerald’s out-of-state travel was related to the health of a family member.
“Council Member Klein probably is not aware that Chief Fitzgerald’s youngest son continues to be treated for a brain tumor that was the subject of a surgical procedure in 2019. The chief has traveled out of state over the last year to accompany his son as he receives ongoing medical treatment,” the statement reads.
“While the chief would like nothing more than to see the medical situation fully resolved, the reality is much different and the situation is complex. Medical examinations will be required on an ongoing basis for the foreseeable future,” the letter states.
On June 10, Council Member Margaret Klein --- who represents the city’s Ward 1 --- asked for Fitzgerald to step down, questioning his trips and claiming he wasn’t interested in remaining in Waterloo.
Klein’s request came days after she launched a challenge for the mayor’s seat in the upcoming election and shortly after Fitzgerald’s name appeared on a list of candidates for a police chief vacancy in Austin, Texas.
Since he was appointed as Waterloo’s police chief in June 2020, Fitzgerald has applied for chief openings in several departments including Miami, Fla., Albuquerque, N.M, and Memphis, Tenn.
Before he accepted the Waterloo position, Fitzgerald had been chief in Fort Worth, Texas.
The department’s statement didn’t comment on the apparent job search, but it said the chief has the support of his wife.
“She shares in his commitment to law enforcement, and understands that serving the City of Waterloo requires him to adhere to residency requirements. He has done so,” the letter states.
“Fitzgerald considers it both an honor, and privilege, to serve as police chief. He greatly appreciates that the people of Waterloo have opened their homes and their hearts to him and to his family,” the letter states.