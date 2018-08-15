WATERLOO — A Denver man who was on the run from authorities after an attempted burglary in rural Waterloo on Monday has been apprehended.
Steven Michael Rhoads, 34, was arrested without incident Tuesday night in Bremer County. He faces a charge of second-degree attempted burglary.
About 6:30 a.m. Monday, a woman reported her home in the 700 block of East Bennington Road had been broken into. She reported both the front and back doors were being knocked on at the same time and a window on the front door was broken.
The burglars did not gain entry, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and fled before deputies arrived.
Deputies, with the assistance of Waterloo Police, Cedar Falls Police and the Iowa State Patrol, searched the area and located four of the five suspects.
Arrested Monday were: Aaron Kingsley, 37, of Denver; Bruce Lee Miller, 24, of Waterloo; Keeley Jordan, 33, of Waterloo; and Hayley Kingsley, 19, of Denver.
All were transported to the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of burglary and attempted burglary.
