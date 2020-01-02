{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER -- A postal clerk has been arrested for allegedly taking a gift card and cash from “get well” card that had been mailed.

Police arrested Linda L. Hunt, 34, of Waverly, on Dec. 11 on a warrant for misdemeanor third-degree theft. She has been released from jail pending trial.

Hunt had worked at the Denver Post Office, and in October she allegedly opened an envelope that had been dropped off in the drop box bound for Rochester, Minn. She allegedly took a Hy-Vee gift card for $750 and $40 in cash, according to court records.

Investigators obtained video of Hunt using the stolen gift card at two Hy-Vee stores, records state.

