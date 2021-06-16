Denver attorney vying for spot on Iowa Court of Appeals

WATERLOO -- A local attorney is one of 14 people who applied for an upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals.
Heather Prendergast, of Denver, is scheduled to go before the State Judicial Nominating Commission in Des Moines for an interview on June 25. Prendergast is an attorney with the Waterloo-based law firm Roberts, Stevens & Prendergast PLLC.
The Iowa Court of Appeals will have an opening with the retirement of Judge Richard Doyle, which is scheduled for Aug. 7.
The Nominating Commission is accepting written comments from the public about the qualifications of the applicants, and comments must be submitted through email no later than June 22 to the Commission secretary at sjnc@iowa.gov.
The interviews will be live-streamed and archived on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel, and the Commission will select a list of three candidates to forward to the governor, who will make the final appointment within 30 days.
Other applicants include:
Margaret J. Reyes, district court judge, Fourth Judicial District, Pacific Junction
Romonda Belcher, district associate judge, Fifth Judicial District, Des Moines
Joel Barrows, district court judge, Seventh Judicial District, Bettendorf
Mindy Larson Polberg, Director of government relations, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Panora
Jean Dickson, attorney, Betty, Neuman & McMahon PLC, Davenport
Jennifer Bailey, district associate judge, Eighth Judicial District, Burlington
Gina Badding, district court judge, Second Judicial District, Carroll
William Miller, attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines
Bethany Currie, district court judge, Second Judicial District, Marshalltown
Lisa Reel Schmidt, assistant attorney general, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Des Moines
Mary Triick, attorney, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Clive
Tim Gartin, attorney, Hastings, Gartin & Boettger LLP, Ames
Mary Chicchelly, district court judge, Sixth Judicial District, Cedar Rapids