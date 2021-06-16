Denver attorney vying for spot on Iowa Court of Appeals

WATERLOO -- A local attorney is one of 14 people who applied for an upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Heather Prendergast, of Denver, is scheduled to go before the State Judicial Nominating Commission in Des Moines for an interview on June 25. Prendergast is an attorney with the Waterloo-based law firm Roberts, Stevens & Prendergast PLLC.

The Iowa Court of Appeals will have an opening with the retirement of Judge Richard Doyle, which is scheduled for Aug. 7.

The Nominating Commission is accepting written comments from the public about the qualifications of the applicants, and comments must be submitted through email no later than June 22 to the Commission secretary at sjnc@iowa.gov.

The interviews will be live-streamed and archived on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel, and the Commission will select a list of three candidates to forward to the governor, who will make the final appointment within 30 days.

Other applicants include:

Margaret J. Reyes, district court judge, Fourth Judicial District, Pacific Junction

Romonda Belcher, district associate judge, Fifth Judicial District, Des Moines