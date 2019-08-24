CEDAR FALLS – When Lori Hauskins planned to attend Saturday’s March For Our Lives event at Cedar Falls High School, her two teenage sons, Zach and John, were hesitant to tag along but came anyway.
“They were a little nervous that they might get shot today, and they really feel that all of this is for nothing, that nothing is ever going to happen,” said Hauskins of Cedar Rapids.
Despite a spate of school shootings and other mass carnage in recent years, rallies and calls for reform haven’t resulted in any changes.
Two Democrats candidates gunning for Republican Joni Ernst’s U.S. Senate seat --- Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro --- encouraged them to not give up hope.
“We need you here … We are hopeful for a future where we can reduce this kind of violence in our community, where we don’t need to be afraid to go to school, go to a movie or go to church or go to a rock concert,” said Mauro, Des Moines businessman. “We are so glad young people come to the table. We need your voice.”
“I understand feeling like if I stand up, maybe it would literally cost me my life,” said Graham, an Indianola attorney. “These things definitely aren’t going to change if we all go ‘well, it’s never going to change.’ … Things are changing, and they are changing because of younger people, who have a very different take on all of this.”
Ernst didn’t attend the event, nor did Theresa Greenfield, another Democratic challenger.
Both Graham and Mauro said they backed red flag laws as well as high standards for gun ownership, bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, tougher background checks and other recommendations in the March For Our Lives “Peace Plan for a Safer America.”
You have free articles remaining.
The non-profit group’s proposal includes national firearm and ammunition licensing and bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Thomas Hansen, a Decorah businessman who is running as a Republican for Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s House seat, pressed the Democratic candidates, pointing out that the gunman who injured six police officers in Philadelphia earlier this month was a felon barred from possessing firearms yet still had a gun.
“There is no way that person should have had a weapon, but he still did … What laws would you pick that would have prevented … him from obtaining a weapon and doing what he did.” Hansen asked.
Mauro said there were gaps in the system at that allowed it to happen, gaps he said could be closed with requirements that every firearm be licensed and every sale be documented. He cited the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and said there should be limits and guardrails on the Second Amendment.
“For some reason we have an entity that doesn’t want any guardrails in place,” Mauro said.
“We have Second Amendment rights, absolutely, and I took an oath as an attorney, I swore to uphold and protect the United States and the Iowa Constitution, so I don’t have an argument about repealing the Second Amendment. We also have a right to life,” Graham said. “None of our Constitutional rights are absolute. We balance one right against the other … Gun laws balance a legitimate and compelling government interest in preventing crimes, in keeping people from dying, in giving people to live through their art class.”
More information on the March For Our Lives plan is at the group’s website --- marchforourlives.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.