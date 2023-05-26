Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — A Mason City delivery driver has been arrested for allegedly cashing in a lottery ticket stolen from a Waterloo convenience store in March.

Authorities arrested Jamie Ray Wilson, 45, Friday on a charge of lottery theft. He was released from jail pending trial.

According to police, a package of Iowa Lottery tickets had accidently been left in the cooler at the Kwik Star at 875 Fisher Drive on March 20. Wilson was a delivery driver for a vendor who had been in the cooler and the manager later discovered tickets missing from the package.

Investigators with the Iowa Lottery Authority later tracked the serial numbers of the missing tickets and determined one of them was cashed at the Kwik Star at 506 W. Ninth St. on March 28. Video from the Ninth Street store shows a person matching Wilson’s description cashing in the ticket, according to court records.

