Delay sought in arraignment in 2012 slaying

Casey Frederiksen's defense attorneys on Tuesday, March 3, 2015, showed jurors a photo of Randy Patrie on a monitor in Hamilton County District Court.

NEW HAMPTON — Defense attorneys are asking the court to postpone arraignment for a Charles City man accused of killing a retired grocer in Nashua in 2012.

The Waterloo Public Defenders Office was appointed to represent Randy Lee Patrie as he fights first-degree murder charges in the shotgun slaying of 70-year-old Kenneth “Carl” Gallmeyer.

Patrie, 49, had been scheduled to be arraigned in Chickasaw County District Court in New Hampton on Tuesday, but Chief Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker requested a one- to two-week continuance because of a conflict of interest and the need for alternative counsel.

The nature of the conflict wasn’t disclosed, but Hawbaker had earlier suggested Patrie killed a 5-year-old girl while representing another defendant in a different murder case.

In that case, Hawbaker was representing Casey Frederiksen, who was charged with sexually assaulting and killing his girlfriend’s daughter, Evelyn Miller, in 2005.

Frederiksen had been babysitting the girl in a Floyd apartment when she disappeared. Patrie, an acquaintance of Frederiksen, had visited him on the night of the disappearance and became a subject of the investigation.

During trial, Hawbaker questioned investigators about Patrie being a suspect in the girl’s death, and witnesses said Fredericksen had told detectives that Patrie had taken the girl at knifepoint and threatened to kill him if he interfered.

Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker points to a security camera photo Tuesday, March 10, 2015, showing Randy Patrie. The display happened during closing arguments in Hamilton County District Court.

Jurors rejected the implication Patrie was Evelyn’s killer and convicted Frederiksen of murder and sexual abuse. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole.

In January, authorities charged Patrie with first-degree murder in Gallmeyer’s death.

Authorities allege he was looking for a safe filled with gold, silver and cash when he broke into Gallmeyer’s rural home and shot him in his sleep in September 2012. Investigators tied Patrie to the slaying a year later when they found Gallmeyer’s TV in his bedroom and three of his stolen guns in his home.

