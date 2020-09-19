Defenses lodged in armored car robbery, bowling and restaurant fires

WATERLOO – The attorney for a former professional boxer accused of setting fire to two landmark businesses and taking part in a fatal armored car robbery is asking the court to throw out statements he made to investigators.
Attorneys for Kevin Jouse Cruz Soliveras, 29, also allege he was elsewhere with acquaintances when Maple Lanes bowling center was torched during a robbery in February, and said he was compelled under threat of violence during his role in the March armored car holdup in which one of his alleged accomplices died.
To the break-in and fire that gutted the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar in March, as well as to break-ins at New Adventures Bar, Edo’s Sports Bar and several homes, Cruz has entered a diminished capacity defense, arguing he wasn’t capable of forming intent to commit the crimes. The defense is backed by neurology reports, according to his attorney.
Defense attorney John Standafer said in court records that police investigators should have quit questioning Cruz after he was detained in March in Des Moines shortly after the armored car heist, which was the crescendo to an escalating series of crimes.
The robbery, outside the US Bank on Kimball Avenue, came to an end when guards opened fire, killing 37-year-old Bryce Miller, who was brandishing two pistols, and striking Cruz in the head and alleged robber Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, in the hip.
Cruz was evaluated by a neurologist while housed at the Black Hawk County Jail awaiting trial. Standafer said Cruz’s statements to police pertaining to all of the charges should be dismissed because his thinking was impaired, and he didn’t have legal representation.
“These findings call into question the trustworthiness of any and all statements made by the defendant to all interrogations he faced before and during his incarceration,” Standafer said in court records.
In the Maple Lanes fire — which involved suspects capturing an overnight maintenance worker, ransacking the building and setting it alight with the employee still inside — Cruz’s attorney said he wasn’t at the bowling center but instead was with acquaintances, including a relative of Miller, during the time frame of 1 to 4 a.m. on the morning of the fire. The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. when the employee escaped and alerted the fire department a block away.
