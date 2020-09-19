Defenses lodged in armored car robbery, bowling and restaurant fires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The attorney for a former professional boxer accused of setting fire to two landmark businesses and taking part in a fatal armored car robbery is asking the court to throw out statements he made to investigators.

Attorneys for Kevin Jouse Cruz Soliveras, 29, also allege he was elsewhere with acquaintances when Maple Lanes bowling center was torched during a robbery in February, and said he was compelled under threat of violence during his role in the March armored car holdup in which one of his alleged accomplices died.

To the break-in and fire that gutted the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar in March, as well as to break-ins at New Adventures Bar, Edo’s Sports Bar and several homes, Cruz has entered a diminished capacity defense, arguing he wasn’t capable of forming intent to commit the crimes. The defense is backed by neurology reports, according to his attorney.

Defense attorney John Standafer said in court records that police investigators should have quit questioning Cruz after he was detained in March in Des Moines shortly after the armored car heist, which was the crescendo to an escalating series of crimes.