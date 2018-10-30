WATERLOO — Neither of Walter Cordell Williams’ sisters who visited him, nor his next-door neighbor, heard or saw anything out of the ordinary July 8, 2017, the night that 4-year-old Jaheem Harris was found dead at 1113 W. Mullan Ave.
Autopsy results showed the preschooler had died of blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen. But all three witnesses called by the defense Tuesday said things appeared normal at the home and the children seemed fine.
Ieashia Moore, Williams’ sister and fiancee of Johnelle Collett, said when she visited the home around 7 p.m., she saw the girls watching television. Williams told her Jaheem and a younger boy were upstairs sleeping, and she later saw the younger boy come downstairs rubbing his eyes as if he just woke up.
“Did that seem unusual?” asked defense attorney Matthew Hoffey.
Moore said it did not. “Kids fall asleep at any time of day,” she said.
Later that evening, when Moore had gone home to host a bonfire, Williams called Moore’s phone and asked to speak with Collett. Collett then left the bonfire but didn’t say why.
“He was gone a couple minutes, then called and said, ‘Police and everybody is here,’” Moore told the jury.
Williams, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of Jaheem, the child of his girlfriend at the time.
Another of Williams’ sisters, Walteshia Moore, said she was also visiting Williams that evening from around 6 to 7 p.m. While she was braiding his hair, Williams got a call from Jaheem’s mother, Danielle Harris, and he went upstairs to check on Jaheem, Moore said.
Walteshia Moore said Williams came back down with balled-up sheets to put in the washer, saying Jaheem had thrown up on the bed.
“I just thought it was a normal kid sickness,” Walteshia Moore said. “It was really hot that day.”
Neither sister saw Jaheem that day, both said, nor did next-door neighbor Tessa Reeves, a stay-at-home mother of five who said she hadn’t heard any loud noises that day even though the walls separating the units are paper thin.
Previous testimony from state’s witnesses, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old in the home at the time testified to hearing “boom noises” and “constant” stomping noises coming from upstairs that night as well as screaming and crying.
Prosecutor Brian Williams noted on cross examination Reeves wasn’t home the entire day, and there were times she was on her back porch and wouldn’t be able to hear other parts of the home next door.
“So that works both ways — someone would be able to tell when you’re not home?” he asked.
“Yes,” Reeves replied.
Outside of the jury’s presence, Judge Kellyanne Lekar rejected both a state’s rebuttal witness that would have called a Waterloo Police Department officer to testify about whether the bathtub was dry, and a motion by the defense to acquit Williams of both charges.
Both the state and the defense rested Tuesday. The jury will return Thursday morning to hear closing arguments from both sides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.