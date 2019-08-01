WESTGATE – Attorneys for a Westgate man accused of killing an infant in 2018 are asking the court to throw out the charges.
Dean Alan Hettinger, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death, and trial has tentatively been set for August. Authorities allege he is responsible for the death of 4-week-old Holton Smith, the son of his girlfriend’s relative who he was looking after in 2018.
On July 26, defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker said there is no evidence to back the charges, mainly because Holton’s official cause of death is “undetermined.”
“Without being able to show that Holten’s death was at the hands of another, the state does not present facts sufficient to constitute the offense of murder in the first degree … or to show that the defendant committed the alleged offense,” Hawbaker wrote in a motion to dismiss the charges.
Court records allege Hettinger and his girlfriend brought the infant to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner on April 29, 2018, because of seizures. The baby was transferred to an Iowa City hospital because of a suspected head injury and died about a month later.
Doctors also discovered other injuries including 36 rib fractures, records state.
Hettinger and his girlfriend didn’t have any explanation for the injuries. Hettinger was arrested in May 2019.
Court records indicate the child died of complications from intracranial hemorrhages and a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain. The cause of the injuries isn’t known.
