Defense seeks to throw out statements in trooper slaying case

GRUNDY CENTER --- Attorneys for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper in April are asking the court to throw out statements he made to investigators following the deadly shooting.

Defense attorneys said Michael Thomas Lang, 42, was recovering from injuries that included a head wound suffered during a shootout with authorities and was too medicated to waive his Miranda rights -- which provide notice of rights against self incrimination and allow for a lawyer during questioning -- during four days of interviews.

“During each interview, it is clear Mr. Lang is under duress from his injuries and medicated such that no waiver obtained by law enforcement was knowingly and voluntarily made,” defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker wrote in a motion filed with the court in December.

Authorities allege Lang struggled with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop on April 9. He then fled home and shot and killed State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith with a shotgun when authorities entered the house to detain him.

The incident ended when a SWAT team breached the home with an armored vehicle under gunfire. Lang was shot in the chest and head and suffered an eye injury in the shootout. He is now awaiting trial for murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Investigators attempted to talk with Lang while he was hospitalized on April 10, but medical staff told officers he wasn’t in any condition to talk, according to court records.

Authorities returned and interviewed him on April 11, 12, 13, and 14 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Also in December, the defense asked the court to order the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office to make arrangements to acquire an updated pair of prescription glasses for Lang so he can review documents in preparation for trial.

Lang has worn glasses since grade school, and the defense noted he incurred an injury to his left eye during the shootout and wasn’t able to obtain an updated prescription for his current vision while hospitalized.

The defense also has pending motions to change venue for the trial to outside Grundy County.

