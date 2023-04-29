WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of hitting a bicyclist in 2019 is asking the court to suppress his interview with police following the fatal collision.

L.A. Jefferson Jr., 46, is charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene in the crash that killed Dilail Salkic.

On Thursday, Jefferson’s defense attorney filed motions requesting to keep the interview statements and subsequent blood test results from being presented as evidence at trial.

Salkic, 22, was struck while riding his bike on West Third Street on July 23, 2019, and police found a Mitsubishi Lancer with windshield damage parked around the corner.

Authorities found Jefferson at a LaPorte Road bar, where he allegedly admitted he hit the bicyclist then got a ride to the establishment. A blood test found evidence of alcohol and marijuana, according to court records.

Defense attorney Maurice Spencer said police didn’t read Jefferson his Miranda rights before they talked with him following the crash.

The defense is also asking to throw out the blood results, arguing the blood draw was based on statements Jefferson made to police. Spencer also said the clothing Jefferson was wearing when police contacted him didn’t meet the description of what witnesses said the driver was wearing.

Prosecutors are resisting the request.

Trial in the case is tentatively set for June in Black Hawk County District Court.

