Defense seeks to move murder trial out of Waterloo

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman charged with murder in a fatal shooting in November is asking the court to move her trial to another county.

Attorneys for 36-year-old Lasondra Annette Johnson said she can’t get a fair trial in Black Hawk County, where she is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jada Young-Mills, 27.

Both Johnson and Young-Mills are Black, and defense attorney Nichole Watt said a substantial portion of Waterloo’s Black community has formed an opinion about incident.

“I do not believe that the general population of Black Hawk County knows much about this case, but I do believe that the Black community does,” Watt told the court during a Monday hearing.

Watt said that during the upcoming jury selection, the court would run the risk of having Blacks struck from the pool of potential jurors because of their familiarity with the case.

“By the time we get there, all of the Black people will have been struck, and then Ms. Johnson is without the ability to have a fair cross-section of her community,” Watt said. “We ought to be giving her a jury of her peers, which would include the ability to have people who look like Ms. Johnson on her jury.”

