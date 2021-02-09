Defense seeks to move murder trial out of Waterloo

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman charged with murder in a fatal shooting in November is asking the court to move her trial to another county.
Attorneys for 36-year-old Lasondra Annette Johnson said she can’t get a fair trial in Black Hawk County, where she is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jada Young-Mills, 27.
Both Johnson and Young-Mills are Black, and defense attorney Nichole Watt said a substantial portion of Waterloo’s Black community has formed an opinion about incident.
“I do not believe that the general population of Black Hawk County knows much about this case, but I do believe that the Black community does,” Watt told the court during a Monday hearing.
Watt said that during the upcoming jury selection, the court would run the risk of having Blacks struck from the pool of potential jurors because of their familiarity with the case.
“By the time we get there, all of the Black people will have been struck, and then Ms. Johnson is without the ability to have a fair cross-section of her community,” Watt said. “We ought to be giving her a jury of her peers, which would include the ability to have people who look like Ms. Johnson on her jury.”
Watt is asking the court send out a survey that would include respondents’ race to gauge the community’s familiarity with and opinions of the case.
The state is resisting the request to move the trial out of Black Hawk County, arguing that the defense hasn’t shown there was widespread publicity surrounding the case.
“The jurors in any case are a random sampling of people from the community. The prospective jurors are coming in based on race-neutral criteria,” Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach. She asked that if a survey is used, that it goes out to the same sampling of the community that would be required to come in for any jury trial.
“I don’t believe the defense has provided any authorities whatsoever that show that a particular influence on one subsection of the community can be the basis for a motion for change of venue. And it’s contrary to the whole notion that justice has to be blind and race neutral,” Stach said.
Judge Joel Dalrymple took the matter under advisement and will rule at a later date.
Johnson has pleaded not guilty, and her defense team has filed a notice with the court that they may argue she acted in self-defense.