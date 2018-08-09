Subscribe for 33¢ / day

INDEPENDENCE – Doctors said a Mental Health Institute patient accused of trying to smother a fellow patient to death is competent to state trial.

But his defense attorney wants a second opinion.

Terrance David Rooney Jr., 45, is charged with attempted murder and assault on a health care worker and first-degree harassment for allegedly plotting to suffocate the male patient with a pillow on Nov. 18 and in twisting the thumb of a female staff member and threatening to kill her on Feb. 13 .

A judge put the criminal case on hold in May after defense attorney Laura Gavigan raised concerns about Rooney’s mental health and his ability to participate at trial.

In July, an evaluation by an expert commissioned by the state found Rooney was competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Gavigan said she wasn’t convinced and told the court she wanted a second expert for another evaluation.

Judge George Stigler gave the defense until Aug. 14 to make arrangements for a second exam. He also tentatively set trial for Aug. 22 in Buchanan County District Court.

