Defense seeks new trial in Westgate infant death
Defense seeks new trial in Westgate infant death

090919jr-murder-hearing-3

Dean Alan Hettinger is shown in Fayette County District Court in West Union on Sept. 9, 2019.

WEST UNION – The attorney for a Westgate man convicted in the 2018 death of an infant is asking for a new trial.

Earlier this month, a Fayette County jury found Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death, and sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker is asking the court to throw out the guilty verdicts, saying they are contrary to the evidence presented at trial.

Dean Alan Hettinger: 

Guilty verdict handed down in Westgate infant death trial

Murder charges to stand in Westgate baby death case

The defense said there was no evidence presented as to how or where 4-week-old Holton Smith suffered the injury that lead to his death. Evidence also didn’t narrow down when the child suffered the injury, with estimates leaving a 72-hour window of when it could have occurred.

“Without a narrowed time for the occurrence of the event, the weight of the evidence cannot support the guilt of Mr. Hettinger beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hawbaker wrote in his motion. “At its best, the evidence rose only to the level of a preponderance of the evidence hinting toward Mr. Hettinger’s guilt, but the weight of the evidence fell well short of the critical threshold of beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Prosecutors are resisting the defense’s request.

Holton was found to have a brain bleed and 36 rib fractures when he was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in April 2018. He remained hospitalized for about a month before he died.

Doctors concluded the injuries weren’t accidental.

The child was a relative of Hettinger’s then girlfriend, and he and his girlfriend had been looking after the child at the time.

