Chad Allen Little, center, during a break in trial on April 25, 2019.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the case of a Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter in 2015.

Chad Allen Little’s defense team rested their case on Friday after Little declined to take the stand.

Prosecutors said Little, now 35, called a hospital hotline using another person’s name on the morning of May 30, 2015, to report that Gracie Buss, 4, had a seizure and fell down the stairs of her Downing Court townhouse. He then left Gracie and her mother, Kristi Buss, at the apartment before the ambulance arrived.

Gracie remained unconscious in the hospital until she died days later. A medical examiner determine she died of blunt trauma to the head but wasn’t able to determine if it was accidental or homicide.

During trial, doctors said the collection of injuries to Gracie’s body and retinal hemorrhages in her eyes pointed to abusive trauma.

Little first told police he wasn’t at the apartment on May 29 and 30, 2015, but then he admitted he was there for a little while and said Gracie was asleep at the time.

Buss, 34, is charged with child endangerment, and she is being tried separately.

