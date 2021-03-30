Defense presents closings in babysitter abduction case

In the babysitter case, Vasquez allegedly photographed the teen and the 6-year-old girl she was looking after as they played outside in Cedar Falls in July 2019. When the younger girl went inside to watch TV, the babysitter remained outside to clean up, and Vasquez — who didn’t know the girls — yelled over to the babysitter.

When she approached to see what he wanted, he pulled into the house and into the bedroom, groping and kissing her and trying to remove her clothing. It took two attempts before she was able to escape, according to her testimony. She received a scratch mark to the chest during the ordeal.

When questioned by police, Vasquez first denied anything happened, saying he had been sleeping, but then admitted to touching the girl but denying he kept her from leaving.

Prosecutors have the option of issuing a written rebuttal to the defense’s closings, and District Court Judge Brad Harris will issue a verdict in the case at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.