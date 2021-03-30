Defense presents closings in babysitter abduction case

WATERLOO – The attorney for a man accused of pulling a babysitter into his Cedar Falls home in 2019 said his actions didn’t amount to kidnapping.
Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse resulting in bodily injury. He waived his right to a jury trial, and testimony in his bench trial ended March 10.
On Friday, defense attorney Matthew Hoffey submitted written closings, arguing that the amount of time Vasquez held the 16-year-old wasn’t sufficient enough to meet the criteria for the kidnapping charge.
“The evidence presented here clearly shows that any ‘confinement’ and/or ‘removal’ was incidental to the underlying alleged offense,” Hoffey argued.
He also noted that Vaquez’s blood-alcohol level was .287 hours later when he talked to police, and he said the state didn’t prove the teen suffered a bodily injury.
Prosecutors had earlier claimed that pulling her into the house greatly increased the chances the crime would go unnoticed and increased the danger the girl faced.
In their closings, both sides cited a prior state Supreme Court decision surrounding the 1979 kidnapping case of Guy Eugene Rich. Rich, a mall custodian, abducted a clothing store manager at Crossroads Shopping Center at closing time, sexually abused her and threw her into a large trash bin before disappearing to Las Vegas with the night deposit.
In the babysitter case, Vasquez allegedly photographed the teen and the 6-year-old girl she was looking after as they played outside in Cedar Falls in July 2019. When the younger girl went inside to watch TV, the babysitter remained outside to clean up, and Vasquez — who didn’t know the girls — yelled over to the babysitter.
When she approached to see what he wanted, he pulled into the house and into the bedroom, groping and kissing her and trying to remove her clothing. It took two attempts before she was able to escape, according to her testimony. She received a scratch mark to the chest during the ordeal.
When questioned by police, Vasquez first denied anything happened, saying he had been sleeping, but then admitted to touching the girl but denying he kept her from leaving.
Prosecutors have the option of issuing a written rebuttal to the defense’s closings, and District Court Judge Brad Harris will issue a verdict in the case at a later date.