Defense likely to request venue change in trooper slaying trial

GRUNDY CENTER – Defense attorneys for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper said they will likely ask the court to move his trial out of town.
During a brief online pretrial conference on Wednesday, Chief Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker said he will likely file a formal request to change venue for Michael Thomas Lang’s trial in the coming month. He said Lang has waived his right to have trail within 90 days of being charged. A trial date hasn’t been set.
Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen, who is prosecuting the murder case against Lang, said she plans to fight the venue change if it is requested.
“We believe that Mr. Lang has sufficient ties to the community, and he is sufficiently sympathetic to some of our citizens, that Grundy County would be a place he would most likely get the most fair trial,“ Allen said.
Lang, 41, is charged with murder and other offenses for allegedly killing Sgt. Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol with a shotgun when officers entered Lang's home in April following a traffic stop and ensuing chase.
Also during Wednesday’s conference, Hawbaker argued that the defense team should be allowed unrestricted access to Lang to prepare for the trial.
Lang is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail. Hawbaker said he attempted to schedule a meeting with Lang in May in a deposition room that is free of glass barriers and is large enough to accommodate two defense attorneys, two defense investigators and Lang. But jail staff insisted that sheriff’s deputies be in the room for safety reasons.
Hawbaker said the deputies’ presence brought up confidentiality concerns.
“We have a team. I’ll need to have a conversation with Mr. Lang, all sets of ears, so we can hear it. It’s what we do. It’s what I’ve done routinely for 17 years,” Hawbaker said. “The only way we can do our job is to have access to that room.”
He said he has met with other clients charged with murder and violent felonies in the room.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the security concerns go beyond just keeping the defense team safe. He said authorities need to ensure prisoners don’t pick up any contraband items.
“Every pen that that inmate picks up, every piece of paper that that inmate picks up, every paper clip that that inmate picks up and then secrets into his pocket or into his butt cheeks or into his mouth or wherever he puts it and brings it into the confines of the jail, he jeopardizes our entire security protocol,” Thompson said. “He puts at risk every other inmate, every other staff member within our facility."
At the defense’s request, Judge Joel Dalrymple said the court will schedule an in-person hearing on the access matter, possibly as early as next week.