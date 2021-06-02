Defense likely to request venue change in trooper slaying trial

GRUNDY CENTER – Defense attorneys for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper said they will likely ask the court to move his trial out of town.

During a brief online pretrial conference on Wednesday, Chief Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker said he will likely file a formal request to change venue for Michael Thomas Lang’s trial in the coming month. He said Lang has waived his right to have trail within 90 days of being charged. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen, who is prosecuting the murder case against Lang, said she plans to fight the venue change if it is requested.

“We believe that Mr. Lang has sufficient ties to the community, and he is sufficiently sympathetic to some of our citizens, that Grundy County would be a place he would most likely get the most fair trial,“ Allen said.

Lang, 41, is charged with murder and other offenses for allegedly killing Sgt. Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol with a shotgun when officers entered Lang's home in April following a traffic stop and ensuing chase.

Also during Wednesday’s conference, Hawbaker argued that the defense team should be allowed unrestricted access to Lang to prepare for the trial.