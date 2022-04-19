Defense drops request to suppress police interview in trooper slaying case

GRUNDY CENTER — Attorneys for a Grundy Center man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper during a standoff in April 2021 have dropped their request to throw out statements he made during a police interview.

Defense attorneys for Michael Thomas Lang, 42, had sought to suppress statements he made to Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents while he was hospitalized in Iowa City with gunshot wounds sustained during the standoff’s conclusion.

The defense had argued Lang was heavily medicated during the four days of questioning and didn’t knowingly waive his right to have a lawyer present.

Prosecutors resisted, saying they don’t plan to use statements from the first three days of the interviews and noting Lang said “yeah” after he was read his Miranda Rights and asked if he wanted if he wanted to talk to DCI agents on the fourth day.

The court had planned to hear the matter on Monday, but the defense withdrew its motion to suppress the statements last week.

Authorities allege Lang struggled with a Grundy City police officer following a traffic stop and then fled home. Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol and others later attempted to enter Lang’s home to arrest him.

A standoff followed, and Lang allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers when they attempted to take the house.

Lang is charge with murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace office. Trial has been set for May in Webster City following a change of venue.

The state had attempted to reschedule the trial date because the May date coincides with a National Police Week conference in Washington, D.C.

The event honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, and many of the officers involved in the Grundy Center incident and Smith’s relatives had planned to travel to the capital for Smith’s induction ceremony during the event.

A judge ruled against changing the trial date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.